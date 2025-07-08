Itanagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday commended the Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh for its consistent and effective implementation of government schemes and transparent fund utilisation mechanisms.

Virtually addressing the third quarter District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for the border district, Rijiju, the minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, expressed his regret for not being able to attend the earlier session due to prior commitments.

He underscored his role as chairman of the DISHA committee, responsible for all 17 districts in his constituency, and acknowledged Tawang's strong track record in executing development programmes, an official release informed here.

The meeting, held in Tawang, was attended by deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, zilla parishad chairperson Leki Gombu, and heads of various departments involved in implementing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

In her address, the DC highlighted the importance of the meeting as a forum to assess ongoing progress and address challenges in implementing both central and state-funded schemes.

Gombu zilla parishad chairperson informed the Union minister that a comprehensive review of all ongoing projects had been conducted during the district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting held on June 30 and July 1.

He thanked Rijiju for his virtual presence and reiterated the district's commitment to good governance and effective delivery.

The session included a detailed review of the status of various CSS, with a PowerPoint presentation led by assistant commissioner Tenzin Jambey. PTI UPL

