Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) In the wake of a rise in measles cases among children in Malappuram district, the Kerala government on Friday urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated without any fail.

Known as 'ancham pani' in local parlance, measles mainly affects children.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday had asked states to consider administering an additional dose of measles and rubella vaccines to all children aged nine months to five years in vulnerable areas.

Health Minister Veena George said the department is taking stringent measures for prevention of the disease and an Additional Director (public health) has already been sent to the district for coordinating preventive measures.

The health officials, including the Additional Director, would visit the site where the cases were reported, on Saturday and Sunday and would also oversee the preventive measures, she said in a statement.

Besides them, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is also camped in the district for the mission, she detailed.

The Health Department is already implementing preventive measures with the participation of people's representatives, she said, adding that a special campaign would be launched to encourage vaccination.

"There is no need for any worry... Everyone should ensure that their children are vaccinated without any fail. Measles, Rubella or MR vaccine can prevent this disease. The MR vaccine is generally given to children under the age of five years," George said.

Adequate amounts of MR vaccine and Vitamin A syrup have been made available in the district, the minister said, adding that the vaccine is available free of cost in all government health centres.

Over 100 measles cases have been reportedly registered recently among various age groups, including toddlers, in the district.

A virus infection that mainly affects young children, measles is mostly seen among those belonging to the age group between six months to three years.

However, the disease affects teenagers and adults as well, the minister added.

Earlier this week, the Centre deployed high-level teams to Malappuram, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) to assess and manage increase in number of measles cases among children in these cities.

