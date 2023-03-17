New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) There is an increase in the number of dowry, rape, and attempt to rape complaints received in the National Commission for Women in the last three years, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave data as per which 357 complaints of dowry were received in 2022, 341 in 2021, and 330 in 2020.

"There is an increase in the number of complaints received/registered in the Commission under categories 'Dowry and Rape/attempt to Rape' during the last three years and current year," Irani said in a written response.

The NCW received 1,710 complaints of rape and attempt to rape in 2022, 1,681 in 2021, and 1,236 in 2020, according to the data.

Responding to another question, Irani said as of January this year, 764 Fast Track Special Courts, including 411 exclusive POCSO (e-POCSO) Courts were functional in 28 States/UTs, which have disposed of more than 1,44,000 cases.

More than 1,98,000 cases are still pending in these courts, she added.

