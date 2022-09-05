Kannur (Ker), Sep 5 (PTI) A pastoral letter of the Thalassery archdiocese of Roman Catholic Church has claimed that there is an increase in the alleged attempts by religious extremist organizations to trap girls of Christian families in love entanglements.

Also Read | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | Efforts and Monitoring by Coast Guard Charlie Ships and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The pastoral letter, issued by Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, was read in the churches of the Thalassery archdiocese on Sunday, church sources said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi Promises Loan Waiver and Free Electricity to Farmers, LPG Cylinder at Rs 500.

The letter, however, did not specify any particular extremist groups.

The letter said that sorrows of parents whose children are allegedly "caught in the bait of religious extremists" can be taken up in the prayers during the fasting period.

It also said that there is a need for creating awareness to prevent children from falling into such traps.

For this a religious awareness centre has been set up under the Thalassery Archdiocese, the letter has said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)