Agra (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with his family, offered a 'chaadar' at the dargah of Salim Chishti in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday and also tied a thread at the revered shrine.

Sunak arrived in Agra with his wife, daughters, and mother-in-law Sudha Murthy on February 15 for a two-day visit.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

On February 16, they visited Fatehpur Sikri, spending around two hours at the World Heritage site.

Fatehpur Sikri's Conservation Assistant (Archaeology Department), Dilip Singh, said, "The whole family first visited the Diwan-e-Aam. After seeing Jodhabai's fort, they toured the monument and also went to the dargah of Salim Chishti, where they offered a chaadar. Rishi Sunak also tied a thread at the dargah."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh's New Logistics Policy Will Improve Supply Efficiency, Attract Investors, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

On Saturday, they visited the Taj Mahal and spent around one and a half hours at the iconic monument.

The senior conservation assistant from the Archaeological Survey of India at the Taj Mahal confirmed that Sunak and his family enjoyed their visit.

Both Sunak and his wife left a personal note of appreciation in the visitor's book.

ACP, Taj Security, Areeb Ahmed, on Saturday, had said, "Rishi Sunak and his family were provided top-tier security throughout their visit. The Taj Mahal was shown to them under strict security measures, in collaboration with the CISF."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)