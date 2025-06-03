Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday expressed concern over recent developments in the state, particularly following the Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to hand over the investigation into the suspicious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation's Chief Engineer and acting General Manager Vimal Negi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking informally with a group of journalists at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Tuesday the Governor Shukla showed concern over raising doubts on any central investigating agency.

"The developments that have taken place after the High Court handed over the case to the CBI are worrying. It is not right for any state to raise questions on any central agency. All agencies must be allowed to function independently. Raising questions or doubts even before an investigation begins is a serious concern." he said.

The Governor emphasised the need to uphold the integrity and independence of investigative institutions, warning against premature judgments that could undermine public trust and institutional authority.

Apart from this, the Governor also spoke extensively on the growing menace of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. He said he was leading an awareness campaign aimed at eradicating drug addiction from the state, a mission aligned with the national campaign directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am working to raise public awareness by engaging elected representatives, panchayats, and civil society," Shukla said. "At the same time, we are also trying to generate awareness through institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and among students so that Himachal Pradesh can be made drug-free." He said.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that Himachal Pradesh is a state where a significant number of young people join the armed forces and paramilitary services. However, he cautioned that the increasing prevalence of drugs could jeopardise this spirit of enthusiasm and patriotism among the youth.

"If the drug problem continues to grow, it could sap the energy and motivation of our young people," he warned. Shukla said that the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Professor Mahavir, met him today. During the meeting, the Governor urged the academician to launch a strong anti-drug awareness campaign within the university and encourage students to lead the fight against substance abuse.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, also called on the Governor. Though the meeting was formal in nature and aimed at inviting the Governor to the upcoming Speakers' Conference to be held in Dharamshala later this month, the Governor took the opportunity to discuss the broader issue of drug abuse in the state.

Shukla revealed that he is sending out letters to all elected MLAs across the state from Raj Bhawan, urging them to participate in anti-drug campaigns within their constituencies actively.

"Some legislators have already met me and shared how they are working against drug abuse in their areas. I will continue to encourage all MLAs to take part in this fight," the Governor added.

The Governor also expressed specific concern over the increasing use of synthetic drugs like "chitta" and heroin, particularly among young girls.

"I am especially worried about the rise of synthetic drugs, especially chitta (heroin), among young women in the state," he said.

He appealed to the state government to take steps toward opening more de-addiction centers, particularly those tailored to the needs of women. Shukla asserted that he would continue his awareness campaign until every citizen of Himachal Pradesh joins the mission to make the state drug-free.

"I will not stop until every individual in Himachal Pradesh becomes a part of this fight against drugs and we succeed in making the state drug-free," he declared. (ANI)

