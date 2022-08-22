Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday alleged inflation and unemployment were rising in India due to wrong policies of the BJP-led Centre which was not taking any step to curb those.

He claimed that under the Narendra Modi government, LPG price has increased by 154 per cent, that of petrol by 40 per cent, diesel by 75 per cent, mustard oil by 122 per cent, flour by 81 percent and milk by 71 per cent.

Also Read | ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 30.50 Crore Belonging to Subhra Jyoti Bharali in PMLA Case.

Due to the skyrocketing inflation it has become difficult for the common man to get the necessities for daily life. To divert attention from these issues, an "atmosphere of fear and anarchy is being created by the Centre" against opposition leaders "by misusing the ED and CBI", Dotasra said.

Even BJP leaders have started saying the party is working on how to remain in power leaving aside its basic responsibility of public service, the Congress leader claimed.

Also Read | Thane: 5 Arrested with Sand Boa Snake Worth Rs 70 Lakh in Kalyan.

During a meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Working Committee held here on Monday, preparations for the 'Halla Bol Maharally' to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4 against rising inflation and unemployment were discussed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)