Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Activists of BJP Mahila Morcha protested across the state on Wednesday as part of the "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign which highlights crime against women.

In the capital Jaipur, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Raksha Bhandari and office bearers staged a protest outside the official residence of Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal by waving red diaries and beating empty plates.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had waved a 'red diary' in the state assembly on Monday, alleging it contained details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

The BJP's women cell workers also protested at Chhoti Chaupar.

"Rajasthan is number one in terms of crime against women. The way incidents of rape and violence against women are happening in the state, the Gehlot government has completely failed to provide security to half the population," Bhandari said.

She claimed that women are not safe anywhere under the Gehlot-led Congress government.

State vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Jayshree Garg said that due to bad law and order, today women and girls are afraid to step out of the house.

BJP president J P Nadda had launched the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting here on July 23.

