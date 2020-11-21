Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest in a single-day, and 16 deaths, according to an official report.

The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951, it said.

Opposition BJP in Rajasthan has demanded that the state government focus on ensuring availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals, and improve arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur, according to the report.

Of the fresh cases, the highest (551) were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur where 444 persons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Alwar, Bhilwara and Ganganagar reported 215, 210, 203, 139, 128 and 115 cases respectively, the report said.

Ninety-five cases were reported from Sikar district, 94 from Nagaur, 85 from Tonk, 84 from Pali, 82 from Udaipur, 56 from Bharatpur, 55 from Chittorgarh, 53 from Barmer, 43 from Sawai Madhopur, 46 from Jhunjhun, 39 from Dungarpur, 31 from Baran, 30 from Dausa, 29 from Bundi, 28 from Churu, 27 from Rajsamand, 26 from Hanumangarh, 24 from Jaisalmer and 23 from Sirohi, it said.

The report said that 17 cases were reported from Jalore, 15 from Jhalawar, 12 from Dholpur and four each from Banswara and Pratapgarh. No case was reported from Karauli on Saturday, it said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the state government should focus on ensuring proper availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals.

The record increase in coronavirus patients in Rajasthan has revealed the reality of arrangements by the health department, he said.

Poonia alleged that the infection is spreading due to the negligence of the health department.

"Coronavirus infection is spreading continuously in the state and despite this, the health department is not paying attention to it. The number of coronavirus positive patients in hospitals is also increasing but there are no proper arrangements of beds and ventilators," the BJP state chief said in a statement.

He said that the Centre is providing financial assistance to the state government for improving medical facilities and the state government should focus on improving arrangements for patients.

