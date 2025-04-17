New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Thursday said that the recent meeting between RJD and Congress was focused on contesting upcoming Assembly elections together with a strong emphasis on "winnability factor", adding that meet was not solely focused on seat-sharing.

"The first meeting has a separate goal that we will contest together, and for that, we will see the winnability factor. The meeting was not about seat sharing," Jha told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government To Implement NEP 2020 With Hindi As Compulsory 3rd Language in Classes 1 to 5 From 2025-26.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with the Congress' top leadership to discuss preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls on April 15.

Jha also expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's observations on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Also Read | Marine Researchers Reel in First Footage of Colossal Squid.

"I am happy that the Supreme Court also raised the questions that we raised in the House; be it the Waqf-by-user issue or the identification," he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Mahagathbandhan is scheduled to take place at the RJD state office in Patna today at 1 pm.

Recently, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahni said that he will become Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar if the 'Mahagathbandhan' is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the party workers in Chandi block under the 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Paao' Karyakarta Samvad programme, Sahni had said, "If the Mahagatbandhan forms the government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Minister, and I will be the Deputy Chief Minister."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, Delhi.

A high-stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, fighting against the Mahagathbandhan, consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are due to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)