Patna (Bihar) [India], June 1 (ANI): Amid the alliance sprew in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday was named to make policy decisions, informed the sources.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility amidst the National President's presence. Reportedly, a resolution was also passed in the presence of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding the caste-based census and membership campaign in the party, post which the handover of the responsibility was confirmed.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and already he has been taking decisions, so he has been authorized once again," said senior RJD leader Alok Mehta.

Earlier, speculations were made around Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) trying to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United). Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday cleared the air saying talks about an alliance are "all imaginary".

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav said, "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?". (ANI)

