New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the largest constituent of Bihar's ruling alliance, on Thursday described as "unfortunate" the Patna High Court's decision to stay the ongoing caste survey in the state and said it is painful when institutions become an "obstruction" in matters of social justice.

In a statement, RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said he will put the court's pronouncement on the list of "a little unfortunate" decisions. Such decisions add to the gap in society when the country, more so Bihar, needs an inclusive model, he said.

Jha noted that the state legislature had unanimously decided to go ahead with the caste survey.

After all, what is development all about, he asked, echoing the views of the ruling alliance, which also includes the JD(U), Congress and the Left parties, that accurate caste data was needed to help the most marginalised and backward sections of society. Caste census was last undertaken in 1931.

In a clear swipe at the BJP, he said one party will be very happy with this development.

"There are many obstructions in the matter of social justice. Some people and parties do so. But it is very painful when institutions do it because there is a lot of expectation from them," he said in an apparent reference to the high court.

The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the caste survey being conducted by the state government.

Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad directed the government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and fixed July 7 as the next date for the hearing.

"Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the state has no power to carry out a caste-based survey, in the manner in which it is fashioned now, which would amount to a census, thus impinging upon the legislative power of the Union Parliament," it added.

