Patna, Dec 18 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government for the "top to bottom" corruption in Bihar and said that the party will soon launch a state wide protest against growing unemployment.

The leader of the opposition said RJD will also organize a mega rally against unemployment at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan after Makar Sankranti (January 14).

Lambasting the Nitish Kumar government in the state, he said “The NDA government in Bihar is deaf and mute. Recent reports of central government's agencies show Bihar government as a failure on almost all indicators.

"There is corruption from top to bottom. Bihar stands first in unemployment, while its education sector is completely destroyed and health infrastructure in the state is in shambles,” he said.

Referring to BJP's promise to provide 19 lakh jobs if NDA is voted to power in the state in the 2020 Bihar Assembly poll, he to the people cannot wait anymore.

“The RJD will soon launch a state-wide protest against unemployment in the state. Besides, we will also oragnise a mega rally against unemployment at Gandhi maidan after Makar Sankrant," said Yadav.

Keeping up his attack, Yadav said in the Niti Aayog ranking Bihar is at "number one position from the bottom".

"Whenever the CM is asked about it, he expresses his ignorance. This shows that the Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people. There is no double engine government (same party government at the state and the Centre) in Bihar.”

The NDA has 39 MPs out of the total 40 from Bihar, but the state has ranked last in the NITI Ayog report. Its recently released National Multidimensional Poverty Index report has said that 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor.

Even Jharkhand has lesser number of poor people (42.16 per cent) and is at the second last spot and Uttar Pradesh (36.65%) is at the third spot. Kerala has emerged as the best state with only 0.71% poor people, he said.

Bihar also has the highest number of malnourished people. It also tops the list of states where houses have no electricity connection, he added.

