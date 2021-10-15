Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday visited the dam site of 330 MW National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Ministry of Power.

According to the ministry, during his visit, the Minister inspected various components of the dam and spillway. He also inspected the construction work of the dam toe powerhouse (0.8 X 3 = 2.4 MW) and was briefed about the progress of the works. During the visit, the Minister also interacted with the representatives of the local people.

Singh was accompanied by SKG Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; AK Singh, CMD, NHPC and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J-K.

Earlier yesterday, Singh had visited the Dam Complex of Dulhasti Power Station. On this occasion, the Minister inspected the dam complex and took stock of the operation of the power station. He was also explained the operation of the power station in detail. (ANI)

