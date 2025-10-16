Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, on Thursday released its second and final list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2025.

RLM, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), will contest a total of six seats in the state.

In its latest list, the party has named former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rameshwar Kumar Mahto as its candidate from the Bajpatti constituency, while Madan Chaudhary will contest from Paru. These two names complete the party's candidate list for the election.

Addressing the media after the announcement, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha said that all seat-sharing discussions within the NDA have been concluded amicably and no party has been sidelined.

"The entire process of discussions has been completed, and it has been finalised who will contest how many seats... Our party has not been sidelined. We have been given six seats," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, RLM released the list of four candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.

According to the list, the party fielded Madhav Anand from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata from Sasaram and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara.

On the same day, Upendra Kushwaha, along with Union Minister Nityanand Rai, travelled to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the two-phase elections in Bihar. Speaking at the Delhi airport, Kushwaha said, "There are some issues in the alliance that need to be dissolved. We have come here to meet the Union Home Minister, and I am hopeful that every issue will be resolved."

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance comprises five parties, including the BJP, JD(U), LJP (R), HAM, and RLM. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) is contesting on 101 seats whereas the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan will contest on 29 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest on six seats each.

The NDA have almost released the list of all the candidates with the LJP (R) yet to release some names.

Polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections will take place on November 11, with the results announced on November 14. (ANI)

