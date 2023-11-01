Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Wednesday released a second list of 11 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

According to an RLP statement, the party on Wednesday nominated Prahlad Narayan Bairava from Niwai, Vikram Singh Gurjar from Deoli Uniara, Ashok Singh Rawat from Pushkar, Sachin Jain Sankhla from Masuda, Anji Manudev Sinsini from Deeg Kumher and Ramesh Solanki from Jamwaramgarh.

Candidates for 11 seats have been announced including Neemkathana, Kotputli, Dudu, Dantaramgarh, and Laxmangarh.

Earlier on Saturday, the party had released the first list of 10 candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

RLP convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal will contest from Khinvsar assembly seat, while sitting MLA from Bhopalgarh Pukhraj Garg and MLA from Merta Indira Devi Bawri will also contest. Presently the MP's brother, Narayan Beniwal, is the MLA from Khinvsar. The party has not given him ticket from Khinvsar.

Hanuman Beniwal had won the 2018 assembly elections from Khinvsar. But, in 2019, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Narayan Beniwal from the RLP won the by-election to the seat.

The RLP has announced an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

Last month, Hanuman Beniwal had said the RLP expects to put up a close fight on around 100 of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The RLP was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and parted ways after the Centre passed the controversial farm laws.

