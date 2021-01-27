Ballia (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A vehicle rammed into a tree amid dense fog in Haalpur village of the district, leaving one dead and seven others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. The driver of the four-wheeler rammed into the tree while trying to avert collision with a motorcycle.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

