Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a tanker near Khatauli bypass on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said on Sunday.

Police Circle Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday evening when the victims were on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Meerut.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Devi (55), Sohanvir (30) and Ankur (25).

