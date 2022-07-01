New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A person has been arrested for allegedly beating up a 36-year-old man in a road rage incident in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Friday.

On June 25, police got information regarding a quarrel at MB Road, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Government School Teacher Booked for Allegedly Molesting Female Teacher and Students in Gaya After PMO's Intervention.

Police reached the spot and during inquiry, it was found that the vehicles of Arun Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon, and Deepak (29), a resident of Madangir, had brushed against each other, leading to an argument between the two drivers, a senior police officer said.

Deepak, along with his two-three associates, beat up Kumar, who suffered injuries. Kumar was medically examined, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Upbraided by Parents, 13-Year-Old Girl Flees With Boyfriend to Tamil Nadu; Rescued After 10 Months.

Based on Kumar's statement, a case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station. One of the accused, identified as Deepak, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)