Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (APFWD) organized a roadshow and millet campaign under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme launched in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The Government of India has decided to make "International Year of Millets 2023" a people's movement to promote Indian millet-based recipes and value-added products.

The walkathon was flagged off by District Development Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas, IAS and Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua Sanjeev Rai Gupta.

The Roadshow-Millet campaign commenced from Executive Engg. (PWD) Office, Near District Library Kathua en route Shaheedi Chowk, Old Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School via Court Road and finally culminated at Office Complex of Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua. More than 250 people including farmers, school children, and officers, officials from the Agriculture Department, Kathua took part in the campaign.

DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, IAS said, "I appreciate the efforts of APFWD in making such public events successful. Such events create awareness among the masses and the celebration of IYOM 2023 is a worldwide event, widely campaigned to grow millets. Also, the objective behind organizing such events is to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle by utilizing millet in their everyday diet. Millets have cultural and historical importance in various regions of the country as well."

Sanjeev Rai Gupta, Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua said that in order to increase the production and productivity of Shree Anna (Millets), incentives are provided to the farmers on crop production and protection technologies, cropping system-based demonstrations, production and distribution of certified seeds.

"APFWD Kathua had set a target of 400 ha of the area under millets cultivation during Kharif 2023 in various dry land areas/ Kandi belts of Hiranagar, Kathua, Billawar and Bani Sub Divisions. With the cooperation of farmers and a massive campaign, APFWD Kathua remains successful in sowing 633 hectares under millets with a production of 3200 quintals during Kharif 2023," he added. (ANI)

