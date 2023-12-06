Bhojpur (Bihar), Dec 6 (PTI) Five armed robbers looted Rs 16 lakh from a private bank in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.15am when five robbers entered the bank near Katira Mode in Nawada. They locked up all bank employees in a room and fled with Rs 16 lakh, said Bhojpur Police in a post on X.

Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru Committed Two Mistakes Which Made Jammu and Kashmir Suffer for Years, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"By the time police arrived, the robbers had already fled. Police are now checking CCTV camera footage," a police officer said.

"A police case has been registered and investigation is on," the officer added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2023 To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun on December 8, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Preparations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)