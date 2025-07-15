New Delhi, [India], July 15 (ANI): On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested two robbers named Vikas alias Jacky and Ankit alias Kekkad, who have been previously involved in over 45 cases of robbery, theft, burglary, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

According to Delhi Police one complainant, a Rapido driver, has stated in his complaint that around 2:30 AM, when he was going to drop a passenger from Moti Nagar to Sultan Puri, when he reached near the Ordinance Depot, two persons came on a scooty and stopped him, under the pretext of asking for an address.

Also Read | Will Banks Be Closed for 3 Days This Week? Know Truth As Banks Likely To Remain Shut on Account of Festivals Including Harela and Ker Puja.

The case was registered, and an investigation was initiated when the robbers stopped the complainant and pointed a pistol at him. They ran away from the spot after robbing the complainant's motorcycle.

The Delhi Police team gathered CCTV footage from over 500 cameras along the accused's escape and back routes, gathering crucial information about the suspects.

Also Read | Chandu Nayak Murder Case: CPI Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Front of Family on Busy Hyderabad Street in Broad Daylight.

Based on this intelligence, the accused, Vikas alias Jacky and Ankit alias Kekkad, were apprehended with the stolen motorcycle. During the arrest, an illegal firearm (Desi Katta) with two live cartridges was recovered from Ankit alias Kekkad's possession. Further investigation led to the recovery of the scooty used by the accused during the crime, based on their disclosure.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illegal weapon.

Ankit has previously been involved in 12 Cases of Robbery, Arms Act, NDPS Act and Vikas (25) has previously been involved on 35 Cases of theft, Burglary and Arms Act.

Earlier on July 13, The Crime Branch of Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat crime in the city. A dangerous day burglar gang was smashed, and two individuals, including a major burglar, were apprehended.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police apprehended two accused, including a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) and a 22-year-old identified as Aftab alias Sukha, from the Sector 10/11 area near Japanese Park in Rohini.

53 high-end phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with house-breaking tools were seized from the accused, indicating their involvement in various crimes. According to a Delhi Police, both apprehended were found to be involved in several cases of burglary, phone theft & other similar offences.

The arrests were made by a team from Northern Range-I of the Crime Branch under Sections 35(1)(c) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

During interrogation, the duo confessed to carrying out several thefts and break-ins in areas including Chirag Delhi, Saket, Mehrauli, and Dwarka. Acting on their disclosures, police recovered 53 high-end mobile phones from their possession. So far, 30 of these devices have been linked to First Information Reports (FIRs), eFIRs, and lost phone reports registered across Delhi NCR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)