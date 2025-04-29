Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants carried out a robbery on the Rayalaseema Express while it was halted at an outer signal near Gooty Railway Junction in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district late Monday night, police said.

The train was en route from Nizamabad to Tirupati when the incident took place around midnight.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur: 1 Shot Dead, Car Set Ablaze As Quarrel Between 2 Groups Turns Violent in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Detained.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Asharivadam, six passengers were targeted during the heist. The assailants reportedly boarded the stationary train, threatened the passengers, and looted gold ornaments weighing approximately 160 grams.

"A zero FIR has been registered in Tirupati and forwarded to Gooty Railway Station for detailed investigation," Inspector Asharivadam said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He added that the robbers are yet to be identified and further remains under investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)