Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) A robotic trolley has been pressed into service at a hospital here to help eliminate contact and reduce the risk of infection among medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office shared a video on Twitter, which shows the robotic trolley called 'Gollar' distributing medicines to COVID-19 patients at Podar Hospital in Worli.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

"Robot 'Gollar' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It'll get you food, water and medicines.

This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," the CMO tweeted.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)