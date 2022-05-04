New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday filed a status report in the Delhi High Court on a plea challenging the bail granted to Apoorva Shukla Tiwari in the murder of her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari.

The trial court had granted bail to Apoorva in January 2022 after custody of three years. Ujjwala Tiwari, the mother of Rohit, had challenged the bail order.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was allegedly murdered on April 16, 2019. He was found dead in his room.

Justice Jasmeet Singh listed the matter for arguments on August 5, 2022, after taking on record the status report filed by the Delhi Government and the reply filed by the Apoorva's counsel Mehmood Pracha and Yashovardhan Ojha, who opposed the petition.

Advocates Rahul Sharma and Tariq Nasir appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioner, Ujjwala Tiwari challenged the bail granted to Apoorva by the trial court on January 7, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Senior Counsel appeared on behalf of the petitioner had submitted that the accused had been released on bail for extraneous reasons.

Delhi Police arrested Rohit's wife Apoorva Shukla Tiwari on April 24, 2019. After investigation, Delhi Police had on July 17, 2019, filed the first charge sheet under the section of murder.

After receiving the medical opinion Police filed a supplementary charge sheet on September 3, 2019. The trial court granted regular bail to Apoorva on January 7, 2022. Ujjwala Tiwari had moved a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the bail order. (ANI)

