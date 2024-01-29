New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Defence major Rolls-Royce on Monday said it inked a long-term agreement with Azad Engineering to manufacture and supply "complex components" for military aircraft engines.

Through this strategic partnership, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce's technologically advanced aero engines, it said.

"As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering," said Alex Zino, the executive vice president of Rolls-Royce's Business Development and Future Programmes division.

"The sourcing of complex components from India for aero engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country," he said.

Zino said strong collaboration has been at the "heart" of Rolls-Royce's "journey of success" in India.

Abhishek Singh, senior vice president of Rolls-Royce's defence division in India and South-East Asia, said the agreement with Azad Engineering is a significant step towards harnessing the potential of Indian companies to contribute to the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

"This reiterates our commitment to building our presence in India through local partnerships, furthering the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

Rakesh Chopdar, founder and CEO, Azad Engineering, said the company is looking forward to the partnership to make critical and complex components for defence aircraft engines.

"Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India's aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country's growing prowess in advanced manufacturing," he said.

Azad Engineering is a manufacturer of product lines in areas of aerospace, defence, energy and oil and gas industries.

