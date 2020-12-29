Tezpur(Assam), Dec 29 (PTI) A Royal Bengal tiger cub was rescued from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam and handed over to the State Zoo in Guwahati on Tuesday, said a Forest Department official.

The premature Royal Bengal tiger cub was handed over to the State Zoo by the Kaziranga National Park authority, said Zoo DFO Tejas Mariswamy.

The mother of the cub had abandoned the cub inside the jungle of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Mariswamy said.

The cub was being taken care and provided medical treated in the Zoo, he added.

