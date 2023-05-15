New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): A Royal Bengal tigress has delivered cubs at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi after a long gap of 18 years.

The Royal Bengal Tigress called Siddhi delivered five cubs -- two alive and three stillborn -- on May 4.

"At present both cubs are attended by the mother and completely dependent on the mother for feed and are doing well. The mother tigress and her cubs are being kept under the surveillance of CCTV Cameras and regularly monitored by the zoo staff," an official release by the Union forest ministry said Monday.

National Zoological Park in New Delhi has four adult Royal Bengal Tigers in its collection and the names of these tigers are Karan, Siddhi, Aditi and Barkha.

National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has been housing tigers since its inauguration in 1959. On May 14, 1969, the first pair of lion was also received from Junagadh Zoo in exchange for one pair of tiger cubs.

From the time of the tiger's acquisition, Delhi Zoo has maintained its population for conservation, education and display. Tigers have bred well in Delhi Zoo and have been given in exchange for many zoos in the country and abroad.

In 2010 Central Zoo Authority started a coordinated planned conservation breeding programme of critically endangered wild animal species as it is the main objective of National Zoo Policy 1998. (ANI)

