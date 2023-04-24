Dhanbad, Apr 24 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force constable was found lying on a railway track with both his legs amputated in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday morning, an RPF official said.

The constable, identified as Ranjit Kumar, was spotted by passers-by on the busy Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord line of Dhanbad railway division near Barmasia railway gate. They immediately got him admitted to the divisional railway hospital with the help of RPF personnel.

Dhanbad RPF inspector Pankaj Kumar told media persons that circumstances suggest that the constable fell from a running train and lost both his legs.

"Since he was senseless, how the incident took place could not be known yet," he said.

