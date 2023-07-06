Ambala, Jul 6 (PTI) A woman constable of the Railway Protection Force came to the rescue of a pregnant woman as she delivered a baby at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, officials said on Thursday.

Santosh Kumari (26) of Hoshiarpur in Punjab was waiting for a train at the station along with her husband late on Wednesday night when she started to have labour pain, they said.

As the couple was in dire straits the RPF's female constable Renu came to their rescue and helped the woman deliver a baby before doctors reached the station, officials said.

The mother and the newborn were then admitted to the railway hospital and both are healthy, they said.

