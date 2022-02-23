New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two women foreign nationals and recovered cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from them, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Maurey Erna Gangadien (45), a resident of Suriname in South America, and Namubiru Janat (35) from Uganda in Africa, they said.

Police were tipped off on February 14 about movements of a foreign national in Delhi who was informed to have smuggled in a significant quantity of cocaine from abroad.

Police conducted a raid at a hotel in Karol Bagh where Gangadien had been found staying since February 11. A search operation was carried out at her hotel room and over one kg of fine quality cocaine, neatly and professionally packed into the ladies purses, deodorant containers etc., was recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had transported the contraband on directions of her Suriname-based handlers who are connected with other cartels operating out of South American producer countries such as Mexico and have major transshipment partners in several African nations, police said.

On February 14, before her arrest, she had delivered a part of the consignment to another foreign national. On Monday, suspect Lissa, whose real name was revealed as Namubiru Janat, was apprehended from Delhi while she was carrying a portion of the cocaine, they said.

Janat led to further recoveries of cocaine and as a result, with the arrest of the two women, a total of 1,850 grams of South American origin cocaine has been recovered, police added.

