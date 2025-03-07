Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday informed that the Project Internal Approval Committee of NABARD in its 141st meeting has approved Rs. 109.3 Crore for 10 rural road projects in six districts of Himachal Pradesh under RIDF XXX, according to the statement.

He said that these projects would significantly boost rural connectivity, improve transportation facilities and benefit thousands of people across the state.

The PWD Minister said that the present state government was committed to delivering progressive governance and ensuring the holistic development of the state under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said that the government was making persistent efforts to enhance infrastructure and promote rural prosperity by actively representing the developmental needs of the state at the central level. As a result of these continuous representations, the state has successfully secured grants for various projects, further strengthening the development initiatives of the state.

He said that the approved projects include the upgradation of key roads such as the Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin road, the Tikkar Manoh via Jakhyol-Ramehra-Sulkhan-Dhirwin road, and the Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar road.

Additionally, link roads connecting Pirsaluhi (Kangra) to Kitpal (Hamirpur), Puyad to Tikkari via Dharli, and roads from Thathar Tripal to Mehwa Panchayat, along with Saheed Tej Singh Smarak Jatta-Ra-Nallah to Kukrigalu via Harijan Basti Saloun, Katloun and Chhamyar, have been included.

A key project also includes the construction of a 35-meter span bridge connecting Nehwat, Nayaser, Ghaini, and Devidhar. Furthermore, a road with culverts and metalling/tarring from Kanshiwala to Biroja Factory via Jable Ka Bag, Kanol Lag, and Batuni Morch has been sanctioned, the statement said.

The Minister said that these projects would play a vital role in strengthening the rural economy by ensuring better connectivity to remote areas and facilitating the smooth movement of agricultural produce, daily essentials and public transport. He directed officials of PWD to initiate work within a month after completing all necessary formalities and instructed them to maintain high-quality construction standards while ensuring the timely completion of these projects.(ANI)

