Shillong, Apr 5 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India has issued a Rs 119 crore tender for the expansion of the Shillong Airport, including increasing its runway to 2.4 km, a move that will make landing of bigger aircraft possible, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the development, asserting that this project, scheduled to be completed in 18 months, will be a game changer for the people of Meghalaya,

Also Read | 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution': AIMPLB Declares Nationwide Campaign Against Waqf Amendments, Calls for Repeal.

According to the tender notice, the scope of the expansion includes a 571-metre extension of the existing runway, facilitating the operation of A-320-type aircraft in Shillong.

In addition, the expansion project also involves the expansion of the terminal building and apron, along with various associated infrastructure works.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Date: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.

The estimated cost of the mega project is Rs Rs 119.44 crore, and the expected completion period is 18 months, inclusive of a three-month window for monsoons.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed satisfaction over the development.

"Improved air connectivity is not just about convenience - it is about transforming lives, boosting tourism, attracting investment, and creating opportunities for our youth," the CM told PTI.

"This is a moment of great satisfaction and optimism for Meghalaya. The issuance of the tender for Shillong Airport's expansion is the result of our consistent efforts over the past several years," Sangma said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the state government has committed over Rs 4,000 crore to develop new tourism circuits and strengthen existing ones.

In December 2024, the government laid the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, the state's first passenger ropeway, aimed at linking prominent tourist and cultural landmarks across Shillong to promote both tourism and sustainable urban transport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)