Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the ongoing State Assembly will continue its discussion on the Rehabilitation Bill, which was introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the devastating effects of the flood in Punjab and the damages incurred by the state. He also pointed out that while Punjab demanded Rs 20,000 crore in aid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced only Rs 1,600 crore, which has not yet been released.

While interacting with the media, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Today is the last day of the Assembly session. On the first day, we discussed the devastation caused by the floods and the rehabilitation process. A huge loss occurred in Punjab in which people died, and property was damaged. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a rehabilitation bill was introduced, which continues even today."

He further highlights the state's demand of Rs 20000 crore as an aid and said, "Punjab demanded compensation of Rs 20,000 crore for the losses, but the Prime Minister announced only ₹1,600 crore and left, which has still not been received. We will discuss this as well."

Punjab Finance Minister also criticised the BJP leaders and said, "It is unfortunate that on the very first day, two BJP MLAs slipped away from the House. They did not raise Punjab's concerns with the Centre, even though the Speaker had given them time."

He further added, "Today, we have come to know that the BJP is running a virtual assembly from their office. The MLAs from Pathankot and Mukerian are holding a mock session, making fun of their people and of democracy."

Criticising the elected BJP from Punjab and the party in the same tone, he said, "The BJP is running away from listening to the truth. They are not attending the session because they cannot face the truth. This is a party of mere slogans."

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also said that several important bills will be discussed today in the state assembly and added, "Today, several important bills will be passed, which will contribute to the welfare of Punjab. The Punjab Seed Bill 2025 will also be tabled, and the Punjab Right to Business Bill 2025 will be presented." (ANI)

