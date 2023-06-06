New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday submitted a Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) report of CCTV footage of Rohini Jail no 10 where Sukesh Chandrasekar was once lodged. It said that there are no alterations in the videos. The FSL report has been filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House took the report on record. The court has listed the matter for arguments on charge on July 14 on the joint request of counsels.

The FSL report has been filed through Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh. Copies have been supplied to all accused persons.

It is submitted in the report that it was observed, each video file is a continuous CCTV recording. There was no indication of alteration in the continuous CCTV recording in each video file on the basis of frame-by-frame examination using the Video Analyst System.

This case was registered on the complaint of one Aditi S Singh regarding extortion, a threat to life, criminal intimidation and impersonation and cheating of more than Rs 200 Crores.

The said case was initially registered at Police Station Special Cell, Lodhi Colony and thereafter transferred to EOW for further investigation. During further investigation of the case, the provision of MCOCA U/s 3/4 was invoked in the present case.

During the investigation, the DVR containing CCTV footage of relevant cameras of jail no 10 of Rohini Jail was seized and analyzed.

It was revealed that accused Sukesh Chandrasekar was present in the chamber/office of Superintendent Jail, Rohini for a much longer time against the prescribed rules, the report submitted.

The opaque curtains were found hung in barrack No 204 of accused Sukesh Chandrashekar so that no one can watch the his activities. The analysis of CCTV footage proves that accused Sukesh Chandra was allowed several facilities inside jail premises in order to run his organized crime syndicate with the help of prison officials, the report said.

During the investigation, the Hard Disk of the CCTV of Rohini Jail was sent to FSL Rohini, Delhi for expert opinion and to provide a mirror image of said Hard Disk.

The experts opined that "On laboratory examination of CCTV video files in External Hard Disk, it was observed that, each video file is a continuous CCTV recording. There was no indication of alteration in the continuous CCTV recording in each video file on the basis of frame-by-frame examination using the Video Analyst System.

On May 23, Delhi police filed two FSL reports related to the Mobile phone of Sukesh Chandrasekar. (ANI)

