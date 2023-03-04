New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Around Rs 40 lakh cash was allegedly stolen from a man in Chandni Chowk area, the police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the complainant, Umesh Kumar (39), working for one Rahul, 37, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, on Friday collected money from a person in Chandni Chowk for a construction work and was going to give it to Rahul at North Avenue.

However, when Umesh reached Red Fort Chowk, he found something suspicious after he felt the bag much lighter.

Upon checking he found that Rs 40 lakh cash which he claimed had kept in the bag is missing.

Following this, he approached the police and lodged a complaint saying that some unknown persons stole the cash from his bag.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered. We are further looking into the case, the police said. (ANI)

