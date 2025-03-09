Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons who allegedly broke into the office of a godown complex and stole Rs 42.15 lakh cash from there in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place sometime between March 4 evening and March 5 morning at the godown complex located in Kalher area of Bhiwandi, he said.

The burglars broke the iron widow grill of the office to enter the premises.

They then allegedly broke a cupboard there and decamped with Rs 42.15 lakh cash kept there, which was the collection from 12 companies, the official from Narpoli police station said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the unidentified culprits under sections 303 (theft) and 331(lurking house trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

