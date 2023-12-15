New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspended the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach.

Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.

"I unable to persuade myself to allow the notices," he said, which led to a protest by Opposition parties.

Some of the opposition parties also raised the issue of suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session scheduled to conclude on December 22.

Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

