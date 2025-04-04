New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 4 am on Friday after a 17-hour sitting. It will meet again later in the day at 11 am.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it was a "rare occasion" that the House is dispersing at 4.02 am to meet again at 11 am on the same day.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Over 400 Seized Vehicles Gutted As Blaze Erupts at Police Yard in Nehru Place (Watch Videos).

The House had assembled at 11 am on Thursday (April 3) and took up the scheduled Zero Hour and Question Hour.

At 1 pm on Thursday, it took up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It was passed at around 2.30 pm on Friday.

Also Read | Mohammad Kasim Ansari Resigns: JDU Leader Quits Party in Protest Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

The House then passed a statutory resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)