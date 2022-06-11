Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) The counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana began late Friday night after the Election Commission gave the go-ahead, officials said.

The counting was held up following complaints about violation of rules.

Officials said the counting began past midnight after the Election Commission gave the permission to the returning officer to go ahead with it.

The BJP and the Independent candidate backed by it have urged the Election Commission to cancel the votes of two Congress MLAs in the state.

BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma shot off a missive to the EC, alleging Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them and that the episodes were "duly captured" on cameras.

The Congress has, meanwhile, approached the Election Commission accusing the BJP of trying to defeat the process of free and fair election to the Rajya Sabha in Haryana and demanded immediate declaration of results.

In Haryana, 89 MLAs out of a total of 90 cast their votes while Independent MLA Balraj Kundu abstained from voting.

