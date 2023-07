New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday attributed some comments to M S Golwalkar suggesting the former RSS chief was against equal rights to Dalits, backwards and Muslims, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the Hindutva organisation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh accused Singh of attributing "false" statements to Golwalkar through a "photoshopped" picture, saying it was aimed at creating social disharmony.

Also Read | Anuvadini: Kerala High Court and District Courts Use AI Tool To Translate Judgments to Malayalam.

Singh had tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head, known as Guruji among his admirers.

The second RSS chief was quoted as saying that he would rather live under the British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Men Harass Woman, Tell Her Husband ‘You Don't Deserve Her, Give Your Wife to Us’; Booked.

Senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of posting a "photoshopped" image.

It is baseless and is meant to cause social disharmony, he said, adding that 'Guruji' never made such remarks.

His life was spent removing social discrimination, he added.

Golwalkar was the longest serving RSS chief and was at the helm of the Hindutva organisation between 1940-73.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)