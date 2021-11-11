Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar's statement that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said Congress and leaders of that time were responsible for partition.

Addressing a public rally, Owaisi said, "I challenge people of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) who do not read (history). Partition did not happen due to Muslims but due to Jinnah. At that time, only those Muslims could vote who were influential like nawabs or degree holders. Congress and leaders of that time were responsible for partition."

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

Notably, Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) entered into an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Owaisi remarks came after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Wednesday in Varanasi stated that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition of the country. Rajbhar blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the historic event.

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

Slamming the Uttar Police over Kasganj incident, the AIMIM chief said, "Kasganj incident is before you...Altaf's father was told that his son died by suicide in the Police station by hanging himself from a 2.5 ft high water tap with the help of a string in his hoodie. Kasganj Police killed him. You do not know to investigate but to murder."

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)