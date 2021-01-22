Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday as part of his week-long visit to the state, the office-bearers of the organisation said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to hold meetings with workers and office-bearers of the RSS in the state and Saurashtra region on Saturday and Sunday, the Sangh's Rajkot unit spokesperson Pankaj Raval said.

"The RSS chief would discuss various social issues during these meetings and also provide guidance to the workers," he said.

On January 25, he will meet some Sangh Pracharaks and leave for Ahmedabad, as he is scheduled to chair similar meetings with RSS functionaries on January 26 and 27.

He would discuss the RSS's ongoing activities in the state, hold separate meetings with key functionaries of Ahmedabad city and then with the functionaries of 'Sampark Vibhag' during those two days, another RSS leader said. PTI

