Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh `Bhaiyyaji' Joshi arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the organization's regional working committee here.

The two-day meeting will begin on Thursday, RSS Madhya Bharat Prant spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said.

The Sangh's national office-bearers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the meeting, he said.

