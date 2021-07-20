Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Assam on a two-day visit on Tuesday evening.

Bhagwat held meetings with senior leaders of the organisation from different parts of Assam and other North- eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, an RSS spokesperson said.

Matters related to the organisation and measures for the welfare of people and the society during the pandemic were discussed in the meetings, the spokesperson said. Bhagwat is also scheduled to meet a few political leaders on Wednesday but their names were not disclosed.

This is the RSS chief's first visit to Assam after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term in the state.

Bhagwat will also launch a book on the NRC-CAA debate in Assam on Wednesday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the programme.

He will leave for Chennai on July 22, the spokesperson said.

