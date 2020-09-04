New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter's residence here on Thursday.

Joshi, 86, a former BJP president, tweeted about the meeting but did not share any detail about it.

Also Read | Actress Zaara Yesmin Enthral Fans With the Announcement of Her New Song Kandhe Ka Woh Til.

Joshi is a member of the BJP's 'Margdarshak Mandal' (group of guides).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)