Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat planted tree saplings on the premises of 'Shishu Vatika' along with the school management committee at Hindaun in Karauli district of Rajasthan on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday.

Bhagwat, who reached Hindaun on Sunday night for a three-day stay of 'Sangh Shiksha Varg', planted saplings of mudapple (Chiku) and gooseberry (Amla).

According to a statement issued by the Sangh, a campaign 'Ek Ped Desh Ke Nam' is being run. Under this various training and environment-related activities are being conducted.

The concluding program of Sangh Shiksha Varg will be held on June 9, it added.

The RSS chief will stay in Hindaun till June 7 and will then leave for Udaipur.

