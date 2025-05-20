New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday condoled the demise of renowned astronomer Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, saying India has lost an internationally acclaimed scientist and science communicator.

Narlikar, one of the most distinguished astrophysicists who was globally acclaimed for co-developing the Hoyle-Narlikar theory of gravity -- an alternative to Einstein's general relativity -- and popularising science among common people, passed away in Pune on Tuesday.

He was 86, family sources said.

"With the sad demise of renowned astronomer Dr Jayant Narlikar, India has lost an internationally acclaimed scientist and science communicator," RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement in Hindi.

"Offering heartfelt tributes to Padma Vibhushan Dr Narlikar, we pray to God to grant his soul eternal peace," he added.

Ambekar said after completing higher studies, Narlikar returned to India and, alongside research, presented complex scientific analyses engagingly and popularised them by publishing in the Marathi language.

This contribution of Narlikar will remain ever-memorable and inspiring, the senior RSS functionary added.

