Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that there was a "deliberate" attempt to create ruckus in the state assembly and opposition in the state was "scared".

"Today's ruckus in Punjab Assembly was deliberate as Opposition is scared," Sidhu told the media here.

He said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government and Congress are working for the people of the state.

The state assembly witnessed a ruckus on Thursday after some remarks by the Chief Minister which were strongly objected to by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Following the ruckus, the audio of the House was also muted (ANI)

