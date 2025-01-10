Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) Rural roads in Bihar will be free of potholes by June this year, state Rural Works Department (RWD) minister Ashok Choudhary announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Choudhary said all unconnected habitations in the state will be connected with high-quality rural roads.

Also Read | JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

"To improve rural connectivity the Bihar government has undertaken several rural road development schemes to ensure all weather access to previously unconnected habitations. In the coming months, all unconnected habitations will be connected with high-quality rural roads. Besides, the department also assures that all rural roads will be free of potholes by June this year," the minister announced at the press conference.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana (MMGSY), the Rural Works department has so far constructed 59,885 km of rural roads and maintenance work of around 46,902 km of roads has already been completed, Choudhary said.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Cohesiveness in View of Current Global Security Environment.

"Communities depend on rural roads as vital conduits that connect isolated villages to larger socio-economic structures. Building and improving rural road infrastructure has a significant impact on people's quality of life, promotes economic expansion and lessens the gap between urban and rural communities," said the minister.

The Rural Works department has also decided to construct 1,000 new small bridges in rural areas in the state where a crumbling number of such structures had hit the headlines in the recent past.

Speaking at the press conference, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Rural Works Department, Dipak Kumar Singh said, "Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojna' (MGSNY) in the state, around 1,000 new small bridges will be constructed in rural areas in the state on a priority basis. The RWD will construct small bridges up to 100 metre in length.

"Around 600 small bridges will be constructed by March this year and the remaining 400 will be constructed in the next financial year. Only the construction of roads and bridges is not important. Their maintenance is equally important. The development of rural infrastructure is the prime focus of the government," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)